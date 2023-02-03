Rep. Ilhan Omar Removed From House Foreign Affairs Committee [Photos + Video]

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially been kicked off the Foreign Affairs Committee, which is seen by House Democrats as retaliation from Republicans.

According to The New York Times, in a 218 to 211 party-line vote, Omar was removed. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has accused Omar of “repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.

In a passionate speech on the House floor, Omar said, “My leadership and voice will not be diminished if I am not on this committee for one term. My voice will get louder and stronger. So take your vote or not – I am here to stay, and I am here to be a voice against harms around the world and advocate for a better world.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks ahead of the vote to oust her from the Foreign Affairs Committee: "My leadership and voice will not be diminished if I'm not on this committee for one term. My voice will get louder and stronger…take your vote or not. I am here to stay." pic.twitter.com/9nJjHAGwi4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 2, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a separate speech, “I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and … the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress. Don’t tell me this is about consistency. This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America.”

"I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress." Watch Rep. AOC respond to Republicans' removal of Rep. @Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee ?? pic.twitter.com/A22R7jQrlC — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 2, 2023

The move appears to be retaliation for Democrats stripping Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has peddled in 9/11 conspiracy theories and is now on the Homeland Security Committee – and Paul Gosar of Arizona of their committee assignments for endorsing violence against Democrats, The Washington Post reports. That said, Republicans have been attacking Rep. Omar for years. Back in Nov. 2021, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said Omar was a member of the “jihad squad” and implied that she is a bomb-carrying terrorist likely to attack the Capitol.

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Nonetheless, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s work will continue. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies already tweeted he will immediately “seat Rep. Omar on the House Budget Committee where she will defend Democratic values against right-wing extremism.”

The highly partisan vote to remove @Ilhan was not about accountability. It was about political revenge. I will move immediately to seat Rep. Omar on the House Budget Committee. Where she will defend Democratic values against right-wing extremism. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 2, 2023