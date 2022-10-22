Remember Her? 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Sophia Grace Brownlee, the social media star who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she’s pregnant with her first child.

New video out now … very big news that I can finally share with you all I hope you enjoy this video ??? https://t.co/MtaqLuQevA pic.twitter.com/HpPR6HAnQJ — sophia grace (@SophiaGrace) October 22, 2022

via People:

Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of her fans were “going to be very shocked” at the news that she had “four months left to go” in her pregnancy journey.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” Brownlee said in the nearly eight-minute clip. “So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.”

The influencer revealed in the clip that “everything was fine” following her recent 20-week ultrasound, and that she too was “shocked when I first found out” about her pregnancy. “I got used to it now, and I’m super, super happy about it. And I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have,” Sophia told her fans.

While Brownlee was initially feeling “very, very sick for a long time” at the start of her pregnancy, her delayed announcement about the baby — whose sex she knows but will reveal in a separate video — was held off until she felt comfortable. As of right now, her baby bump is “not too big at the moment,” and she told fans how it felt to hear the child’s heartbeat for the first time.

“That was literally so cool because it’s like, mad to think that there’s literally another like, life inside of you,” Brownlee said. “So that was super cool.”

Brownlee first appeared on television in 2011 when she and her younger cousin Rosie, now 16, appeared on Ellen for a performance of Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass.” The two went viral shortly before appearing on the daytime talk show for an online video, which now has over 55 million views on YouTube, where they did the same.

As the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to a close back in May, the teens returned to the stage to perform the very song that made them famous. Between their first appearance and their final, the duo has appeared on Ellen’s program more than 30 times in the last 10 years.

“As a child, I always used to play dress up. So did me and Rosie,” Sophia said during their last stint on the show, explaining how the video came to be. “I was dressing up, and Rosie’s favorite costume happened to be The Virgin Mary — you know, Mary and Jesus.” Since she “kept singing Nicki Minaj all the time,” Rosie’s mother decided to pull out her iPhone and record the two’s rendition of the rap queen’s hit.

They’ve since pursued music careers of their own. Brownlee’s latest single, “Little Things,” was released on May 6. And now her own little thing isn’t too far away.

Now we feel REALLY old.