Regina Hall And Sterling K. Brown Star In ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Trailer [Photo + Video]

The star-making business behind Southern Baptist megachurches is now getting a big screen twist.

via: Vibe

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are ready to take audiences to their megachurch. In the official trailer for Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, viewers are introduced to the characters brought to life by the acclaimed actors and their quirky, faith-based world.

In the Peacock’s upcoming satirical comedy, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) are hit with a scandal that forces their megachurch to temporarily close. Though out the series, the couple fight to rebuild and reopen their once booming congregration of thousands and strive to “make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.”

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul was produced by Daniel Kaluuya through his production company 59% with Amandla Crichlow alongside Adamma and Adanne Ebo, Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper, Rowan Riley, Kara Durrett, Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele executive produced the film.

“Adamma and Adanne’s fresh, unique voices deliver such an authentic, hilarious and searing experience. Their vision coupled with the talents of Regina and Sterling deserved all the acclaim Sundance audiences gave it,” expressed Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski back in February according to Deadline. “I am so thrilled that we get to bring the film to worldwide audiences with Peacock and Monkeypaw.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul is set to open in theaters and stream on Peacock during Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 2. The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2022.