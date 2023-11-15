Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Faces Nepo Baby Backlash Over TikTok Tour of His Luxury West Village Apartment [Video]

The 20-year-old musician, who is the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, showed off the inside of his West Village abode on TikTok.

via: Radar Online

Reese and Ryan’s son Deacon is the latest celebrity offspring under scrutiny for being a “nepo baby,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 20-year-old college student was slammed online after his luxe New York City apartment was featured in recent TikTok video by popular creator Caleb Simpson.

Simpson amassed a 7.8 million following with his videos that feature New Yorkers on the street revealing what they spend on rent in the Big Apple followed by a tour of their homes.

When the TikTok creator approached Deacon, a student at New York University, he opened with his usual line, “How much do you pay for rent in New York?”

Followers weren’t happy with Deacon’s vague answer, “West Village prices.”

“How much do you pay? The correct answer is: ask my mom and dad,” one comment read.

Another annoyed viewer chimed in, “West Village prices is rich kid language for free.”

“Rich kids / nepo babies LOVE to avoid mentioning their extremely wealthy parents,” read another.

Deacon’s occupation was listed as “student” in the video’s caption, which seemed to particularly irritate viewers, who quickly pointed out that majority of students could not afford a two-story, four bedroom West Village pad complete with exposed brick and a spiral staircase.

“You got the occupation wrong, occupation should be nepo baby,” one user commented.

“‘I’ve got time between classes’ sure he does,” another user mocked. “His rich parents take good care of their nepo baby.”

While Witherspoon’s son kindly introduced his roommates to Simpson, it didn’t help his case to those who pointed out that he didn’t really need help paying the bills since his A-list mom and dad may be just a call away.

One user noted that Deacon wasn’t just any NYU student and claimed “he could afford the whole place if he wanted to!”

When one user commented in shock, “I did not imagine student life in the USA like that,” another quickly replied, “It is when your parents are famous actors.”

While hundreds of comments on the apartment tour video ridiculed Deacon for his lack of transparency regarding his multi-millionaire mom and actor dad, there were a handful of users who rallied behind him, who wrote that he came off “humble” and “down to earth” while being open enough to take viewers inside his abode.