Coi Leray Vows To Never Mention Benzino Again: “I Don’t Want To Be Your Clout Kid” [Video]

Coi Leray calls out Benzino for creating craziness for no reason and says that she wouldn’t lie about her childhood struggles.

via: HotNewHipHop

Coi Leray and Benzino’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, to say the least. Most recently, Coi Leray appeared on Angie Martinez’s podcast where she suggested that her father’s “envious” of her success. “How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED, AND LOVE VERY DEARLY???” Benzino said in response. “In my 40 years in hip hop I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the way Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad.”

While this wasn’t the first time they’ve traded words online, Coi Leray wants it to be the last. The Grammy-nominated artist spoke out on Instagram Live where she not only stated that she won’t speak on him but claimed that Zino said that he doesn’t want to speak to her again. “I wish that he would just respect that – again, the interview was done in June. I haven’t said anything since but, respectfully, I wish that we could just keep everything offline moving forward,” she said.

Ultimately, Coi primary request is that Benzino keeps his feelings off the internet. “We don’t got to have a relationship but I’m still your kid, it is what it is. So, just respect the fact that what you’re doing is not cool,” she said. She added that their family also sees their constant feuding on social media. She said that this issue with Benzino has occurred time and time again since he leaked information about Nicki Minaj’s verse on “Blick Blick.”

Coi went on to explain that this became a pattern where he’d use the negative headlines to speak on his own heyday. “Instead of you congratulating me and be happy for me, you want to go online and try and use me to prove yourself to these people in this industry on why you didn’t get the respect or whatever is it that you deserve,” she added. “I don’t want to be your clout kid. I rather us, again, just hit me offline.” Finally, she vowed to never speak on Benzino again in any more interviews.