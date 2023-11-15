Tyrese Gibson Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Damage to LA Rental

Tyrese Gibson is in hot water once again, and this time it’s over alleged property damage to an Airbnb rental.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an LA-based woman named Tiffanique Webb has filed suit against the 2 Fast 2 Furious star for alleged property damage.

Her suit said there were “excessive alterations to property rented. Damages are in excess of the security deposit collected by the tenant’s Airbnb agent.”

The new legal trouble comes as Gibson recently filed a $1 million racial profiling claim against Home Depot stemming from a dispute at the checkout counter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the lawsuit erupted when Gibson mysteriously decided to continue shopping for about 25 minutes after the hard-working cashier rang up the items he planned to purchase.

The baffled cashier was forced to cancel the purchase but then the Fast X star began gripping about the delay in the checkout. Gibson then claimed he felt uncomfortable when frustrated shoppers recognized him during the hubbub he apparently created.

Gibson then bolted from the store and ordered two of his assistants to finish the transaction with his credit card — setting off more drama inside the home improvement store.

When the cashier and manager got suspicious, they denied the transaction causing Gibson to lose it. He claimed he was being racially discriminated against.

Gibson told TMZ he was “taking a stand against The Home Depot in defense of our own civil rights and the civil rights of all who have been subjected to discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling.”

Home Depot denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has moved to dismiss the suit.

Earlier this year, the hard-headed Transformers star was ordered to pay nearly $650k to his ex-wife and her lawyer for another legal battle in Fulton County, Georgia.

Gibson claimed the amount was excessive and accused the judge of racial discrimination.