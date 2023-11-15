Nelly and Chingy’s 2000s Beef Goes Viral, Surprising Some Fans That They Exchanged Shots on Hit Songs [Video]

The 2000s was a hell of a time.

Verbal shots were fired between Nelly and Chingy in the early 2000s, but it looks like the internet is just learning about it.

A TikTok from @hip.hop.historian8 recaps the two St. Louis rappers sparring with each other in throwback verses, including Nelly’s 2004 song “Another One” and Chingy’s “Right Thurr (Remix).” As the clip was brought to X, formerly known as Twitter, users were surprised at the beef, which ended in 2006 with the mediation of Nelly’s cousin. However, Chingy has discussed his grudge with Nelly in various interviews throughout the years.

The clip in the TikTok above of Nelly and Chingy discussing their fued is taken from Beef II, a documentary that detailed numerous hip-hop fueds. You can watch the full Nelly/Chingy segment in the YouTube clip below.

The feud began after Chingy signed to Ludacris’ Disturbing tha Peace Records. Nelly originally wanted to sign the Jackpot rapper to his label Derrty Entertainment, but had frustrations with Chingy allegedly disrespecting him after opting to go with Luda. At the 2005 Radio Music Awards, Chingy approached Nelly to squash the beef, but his attempts were ignored. In a 2022 interview with DJ Vlad, Chingy claimed that Nelly’s sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” Donahue, also tried to get the two to make amends before her death from leukemia.

“Right before she passed, and I didn’t know she had cancer, I seen her in the airport,” Chingy said at the time. “She said, ‘Don’t you worry about my brother. He’ll come off his high horse. Don’t you worry about him. You just keep doing what you doing.'”

He continued, “But she said she had a wish – for me and him to come together. This is the last time I saw her. After that, she passed away.”

Donahue’s wish worked, as Nelly and Chingy have been amicable in the years since, last performing back-to-back at The Allentown Fair in September. Earlier this year, Chingy was also an opener for Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ music festival in Toronto.