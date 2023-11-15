Beyoncé Reportedly in Talks for Next Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Could Beyoncé become the next big act to headline the brand-new Last Vegas Sphere?

According to a new report, Bey has already been approached to follow U2’s current residency which ends at the top of next year.

via NYP:

James Dolan is looking to land Queen Bey to keep the buzz going at his Las Vegas music venue the Sphere, The Post has learned.

Dolan, who also owns the Knicks and Rangers, has been speaking with Beyoncé’s team about the pop superstar taking up residency at his state-of-the-art arena after U2’s epic run ends early next year, sources close to the situation said.

The “Single Ladies” singer’s manager-mom, Tina Knowles, as well as Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, have taken separate tours of the $2.3 billion venue on the Las Vegas Strip, sources told The Post.

But to put a ring on Beyonce’s finger to seal the deal, her team is asking for about $10 million to produce the diva’s high-tech stage show, a source said — roughly the same amount of money the Sphere paid U2 to put on its spectacle, as The Post reported exclusively.

Beyoncé’s spokeswoman did not return calls or e-mails.

U2 opened the 20,000-seat Sphere in September and concludes its 36-show residency in February. There have been no other acts scheduled.

Beyonce finished her “Renaissance World Tour” last month and has no shows scheduled for next year. A trailer for the concert movie, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” dropped last week to the delight of her beloved Beyhive. It hits theaters on Dec. 1.

The media mogul has also been considering other iconic musicians including Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga, a source close to the situation said.

Dolan may be hesitant to splash out the big bucks Beyoncé is seeking since the venue makes very little from concert tickets because the star acts get guaranteed revenue.

Instead, profits are generated from suite sales and selling advertising on the LED screens that wrap the inside and outside of the ball-shaped arena.

During a Nov. 8 earnings call, he told analysts: “We’re having conversations with artists across a wide variety of genres, including discussing runs of varying lengths.”

“We expect to host two additional residencies in the [first half of 2024] and look forward to sharing more detail,” he added.

The Sphere, which came in at more than $1 billion over budget, reported it lost $98.4 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

The earnings report came days after the shocking resignation of Sphere Entertainment CFO Gautam Ranji.

Sphere Entertainment includes just The Sphere and the MSGN cable network. His other arenas and the Knicks and Rangers are in other public vehicles.

The Sphere’s stock price was down slightly on Wednesday, trading at around $36.

We hope she does it!