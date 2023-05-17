'Red Flags Everywhere': Shanquella Robinson's Family 'Deeply Disappointed' After FBI Wouldn't Release Autopsy Results

Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends in October 2022. However, the Charlotte, North Carolina resident never made it home.

via: Radar Online

Shanquella Robinson’s grieving loved ones are “deeply disappointed” after being informed the FBI would not release the autopsy results to them following her tragic death in Cabo, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bureau previously announced that an investigation into Robinson’s death would not result in federal charges, a shocking development in the case which many followed after she died on her trip to Mexico back in October 2022.

Mexican law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for one of Robinson’s friends, but authorities have never named that person and nobody has been brought into custody.

Robinson’s mother, Sallamondra, has suspicions of foul play as friends from the trip said her daughter’s death was initially attributed to alcohol poisoning, but Mexican authorities later claimed that an autopsy revealed she suffered a broken neck and other trauma.

A viral video captured during the trip showed one of those friends allegedly beating Robinson in their villa, adding fuel to concerns brought forth by her family which led them to seek diplomatic intervention from the United States.

Amid the shock and heartbreak, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last fall that Robinson’s family had raised hundreds of thousands to help them cover the “unexpected financial burden” while dealing with the devastating loss of their loved one.

They were hopeful answers would soon come and were left downcast after the latest news in her case.

“The FBI says we cannot release the documents [autopsy results] to you because the case is still open, because we are waiting for documents to be translated to English that we received from the Mexican authorities,” Sue-Ann Robinson, who represents the family but is not related to them, told The U.S. Sun.

“Which again, red flags everywhere because you’ve made a decision in the case, you’ve announced the decision publicly to the family and to the public, but you’re saying the case is still not closed and admitting that some of the documents from the investigative file that arguably would affect your decision to charge have not been fully translated,” Sue-Ann continued.

The attorney said the Robinsons remain wary about “the lack of transparency in the investigation, but they’re not deterred.” She added, “There’s still a path to justice and the family recognizes that.”