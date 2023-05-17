'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Arrested for DUI After Wrong-Way Crash [Photos]

Haley Pullos, known for her work on “General Hospital,” was arrested for a DUI after allegedly causing a major freeway wreck.

via: Daily Beast

Pullos was arrested for a DUI last month after swerving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car head-on that was driving around 60 mph, according to TMZ. The 24-year-old actress also allegedly got aggressive as emergency responders helped her out of her wrecked vehicle in Pasadena on April 29, striking a firefighter assessing her injuries and yelling: “This is a $400 f***ing shirt!” according to a police report.

The report also claims that officers found cannabis edibles and mini bottles of tequila in Pullos’ car, and that police thought she showed clear signs of intoxication. She was arrested at the hospital where she allegedly continued being aggressive toward staff and had to be sedated.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision survived but sustained major injuries, TMZ reports. The outlet also said that police claimed Pullos was involved in a hit-and-run crash before the major incident on the freeway in Pasadena, and that the local fire department shared pictures of the latter crash to warn others about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Thank god no one was seriously injured.