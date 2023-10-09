Reba McEntire 'Demanding Respect' on 'The Voice' or She Wants Out: 'Didn't Realize How Double-Crossing It All Was'

Reba McEntire, the undisputed Queen of Country, replaced Blake Shelton in his big red chair for the 24th installment of “The Voice.”

via: Radar Online

McEntire is ready to hit the eject button on her new coaching gig at The Voice, according to a sensational report which claimed it left a sour taste in her mouth.

“She didn’t realize how double-crossing it all was, so it’s been a shock, to say the least,” according to at least one insider, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The country star took over the role of former coach Blake Shelton, joining returning power houses John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani for Season 24.

“Am I supposed to like y’all? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?” McEntire said herself in a teaser released by NBC.

“The blind auditions were so much harder than I thought they were gonna be. They block you and it’s just so devious,” she confessed.

“They’re real mean. Especially Gwen,” McEntire added before letting out a laugh.

Sources said that behind-the-scenes, McEntire’s fellow coaches “kiss up” to her, but can turn uber competitive when filming starts, according to the National Enquirer.

“Reba came on board with high hopes and the best intentions but she’s sick of it already,” the insider dished. “She realizes they’re all phonies and she’s had to get sneaky just to be heard — and that’s not her style.”

“She’s demanding a whole lot more respect or she’ll throw their contract in their faces and hightail it back to Nashville.”

The source added, “What’s happening around her on The Voice just confirms what a snakepit Hollywood is. Reba is just a simple country gal at heart.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for McEntire for comment.

The Consider Me Gone hitmaker joined the Voice squad after Shelton stepped away in October 2022 following his 23-season run.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote at the time. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daily] and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” he gushed, before thanking their adoring fanbase. “It wouldn’t happen without you!”