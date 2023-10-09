The Weeknd's Bogotá Concert Created 1,500 Jobs and Aided Colombian Economy

Colombia has The Weeknd to thank for a huge boost to the country’s economy.

via: Complex

According to Portfolio, a Colombian news outlet, the singer’s concert created 1,500 jobs, involved 35 companies, and injected 800 million pesos into the nation’s economy.

Abel Tesfaye’s Bogotá show followed his concert in Monterrey, Mexico last week, which saw the debut performance of “Circus Maximus,” his latest collaboration from Travis Scott’s Utopia album. Prior to the song’s premiere, The Weeknd played a medley of hit songs that he guested on, including Rosalía’s “La Fama,” Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” and Future’s “Low Life.”

Back in July, the numbers for Tesfaye’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour revealed that he grossed over $350 million over the course of the year-plus jaunt. The sold-out 2022 North American leg brought in $148 million, and he’s still touring, with it set to wrap later this year.

The 75-show run is one of the most successful of this decade, with it becoming the fourth highest-grossing tour of the 2020s, just surpassing Ed Sheeran. (Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour numbers are currently in the process of shaking up these rankings.)

The Weeknd broke more records at London Stadium when 160,000 fans attended his show over two nights in July. He also recently broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales, moving 87,000 tickets.