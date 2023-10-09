Toni Braxton Posts Sultry Photo as She Turns 56: 'In My Birthday Suit'

Toni Braxton is celebrating her birthday.

via: People

The “Breathe Again” singer, who turned 56 on Saturday, marked the occasion by posting a sexy photo of herself wearing nothing but a black robe.

“In my birthday suit…” she captioned the Instagram post.

In the snap, Braxton gave the camera a fierce look over her shoulder as she carefully draped the robe to only reveal her back and her left leg.

Several of Braxton’s relatives commented on the post to wish her a happy birthday, including her mother, Evelyn Braxton, who wrote, “Go girl. Look at God.”

Her younger sisters Trina and Towanda also hyped her up on her special day.

“Lovely!!!! Best BDAY photo EVER!!” Trina wrote on the post, while Towanda echoed, “Well dag-gone, Toni Braxton!”

The Grammy winner also received well-wishes from Kris Jenner and Basketball Wives star Tami Roman.

“Happy Birthday beautiful!!!!!!!,” Jenner wrote. Roman, meanwhile, commented, “THEE TONI MF BRAXTON! Happy birthday beautiful.”

Toni also tagged Nude Sugar, her vegan body skincare line for women of color.

The brand honored her birthday by writing on an Instagram Story photo of her with some products, “Happy Birthday to our beautiful founder @tonibraxton.”

The Braxton Family Values alum is celebrating her 56th birthday after undergoing surgery in September 2022 to unblock the main artery in her heart as a result of her systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

“I kept putting it off thinking, ‘Oh, I’m fine. I’ll be OK.’ But my doctor was persistent and I went to get tested in the last week of September. I did a specialized test and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities,” Braxton told PEOPLE of her condition in April.

She continued, “I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80% blocked. The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived.”

Of the “traumatic” health scare, Toni said, “I look at it like it was a blessing in disguise for me because now, putting off tests? Oh no, I will not put off tests.”

As for how she was feeling six months post-op, Braxton told PEOPLE at the time, “There are good days and bad days. I’m going to be honest, sometimes the bad days get me down. I’m not superwoman. I like to think I am. I like to feel like I’m that boss bitch all the time, but I’m also a human. When my body tells me to take it down and relax, I have to listen to it.”

“But I always try to be optimistic. The glass is always half full,” she added.

Happy Birthday to the Legend.