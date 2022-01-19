‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for Racist Social Media Posts

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ newbie Jennie Nguyen has issued an apology for a bunch of racist social media posts from 2020 that have resurfaced.

via Page Six:

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” Nguyen wrote via Instagram. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

(When Page Six visited the account Nguyen had posted from earlier Wednesday, it had not been deactivated.)

Nguyen allegedly posted and reposted images throughout 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, using phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.”

Material posted by the Vietnamese-American Nguyen also included mentions of “blacks” and a debunked theory about George Floyd assaulting a student in Spain.

Another cartoon appeared to make light of the rash of protesters who were rammed by cars during the protests, a figure the Boston Globe found at least 139 instances ofbetween May 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021 — three of which were fatal.

Fans pointed out that the discovery of the posts was especially galling in light of a recent “RHOSLC” moment in which Nguyen accused co-star Mary M. Cosby of being racist after Cosby told her that she has “nice slanted eyes.”

Jennie grew up in Long Beach — she should know better.