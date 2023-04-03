'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Gizelle Bryant Slammed for Using Gay Slur on Podcast [Video]

Gizelle Bryant is facing backlash for using a gay slur on her podcast.

via Page Six:

During Monday’s episode of their “Reasonably Shady,” Bryant was talking to co-host Robyn Dixon about a Fox Nation documentary she had just seen that discussed the Jussie Smollet hate crime hoax.

“What he did was, in case you guys don’t remember, was he staged a hate crime,” Bryant explained. “So they were supposed to put a noose around his neck, they were supposed to call him ‘f—got’ or something … gay empire boy or something.”

Her word choice seemed to catch Dixon, who is also her “Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star and best friend, by surprise, as she could be heard letting out a long sigh.

“They were supposed to scream that,” Bryant, 52, tried to rectify after noticing Dixon’s reaction. “These were the words that Jussie gave the trainers to do.”

The five-episode documentary — which was released on March 13, 2023 — discussed the 2019 alleged attack on the “Empire” actor, who claimed he was physically assaulted by two people who called him racial and gay slurs.

A month later, a police investigation found that Smollet, 40, had paid the two brothers to stage the assault. After a lengthy legal process, the actor was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making four false police reports.

While some fans argued the use of the slur “pertained to the story,” others were outraged that Bryant would say it so casually.

“what a disgusting woman,” one user responded to a clip posted on Twitter while another added, “woah. wtf.”

“Not her pretending to hesitate saying that word when you know she probably says it on a regular basis,” someone else replied. “A true actress.”

Listen to the clip below. Do you think Gizelle was out of line?

gizelle bryant saying the F slur on her podcast is everything i needed today pic.twitter.com/3PoM9MIkcP — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) April 3, 2023