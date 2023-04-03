Cardi B To Headline Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023

Cardi B is set to headline the 2023 Hot 97 Summer Jam concert along with Ice Spice, GloRilla and more.

via: HotNewHipHop

Funk Flex has been teasing the Summer Jam line-up for the past few weeks. The iconic DJ was promoted to the creative director of Hot 97 in December. In the past few months, he’s shown that he’s clearly taking the gig seriously. He’s taken to socials where he’s teased some of the artists who might land on the line-up. Many of which hail from the East Coast. However, Hot 97 finally revealed the star-studded line-up this morning which emphasizes the talent in New York City, such as Cardi B and Ice Spice.

With Summer Jam set for June 4th at the UBS Arena, Hot 97 finally unveiled the line-up for this year’s festivities. Cardi B is set to headline the evening, which seems to be a strong indication that her sophomore album is on the way. However, the line-up also highlights the women who are dominating the culture right now. Ice Spice, Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Lola Brooke will also be holding down the stage. Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign, who headlined last year’s festival, Lil Tjay, and French Montana have been tapped to perform at this year’s show, as well.

The main line-up includes artists who’ve emerged in the past decade. Still, Hot 97 does have plans to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The LOX will come through for the “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop” segment. Hopefully, we’ll see them bring out a few collaborators on stage, as well. Or, at least, have Jadakiss perform his “Who Shot Ya” freestyle live. Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch celebrated the milestone at the Grammys for their Hip Hop 50 performance.

The line-up emphasizes New York’s talent in the current state of hip-hop but that’s not necessarily a coincidence. After years of hosting Summer Jam in New Jersey, this year’s event will mark the first time in 20 years Hot 97 is bringing the concert back to New York. Hopefully, hosting Summer Jam at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY will set the tone for the future of the festival.