Money Troubles?: Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Accused Of Blowing Off Jeweler’s $81k Lawsuit Accusing Music Exec Of Fraud

Things aren’t looking good for Vince Herbert.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company Greene & Co International and Michael Greene have demanded the court award a default judgment in the amount of $81,356.60.

The jeweler said Herbert had failed to respond to the lawsuit, which was filed in March 2021, despite being served.

A court hearing has been set for May.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Greene accused Herbert of fraud, deceit and breach of contract.

In the suit, Greene & Co said Herbert contacted it in December 2018. He asked for 7 custom pieces to be created.

The company said throughout the process Herbert boosted about his net worth and his ability to “pay for the jewelry, his career, and his involvement in the music industry.”

Greene & Co. said they relied on his representations when they agreed to extend him a line of credit and allow him to leave the store with the pieces without payment.

The jeweler said Herbert wrote one check worth $20k but it ended up bouncing.

“Immediately, via text messages with the [Herbert], [Greene & Co.] informed the [Herbert] that the check was returned for insufficient funds and inquired when the $20,000.00 and the remaining balance of the invoice would be paid in full,” the suit read.

The jeweler said Herbert made repeated promises to pay up but never came through. The suit initially demanded $66k in damages but the company now wants $81k in total. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in October 2017 after 9 years of marriage. The music exec never showed up to court and Toni’s sister was granted a default in her case.

Since the split, Herbert has been dragged in and out of court over unpaid bills. He’s been sued for eviction, taken to court for millions by Sony Music, and had his luxury car repossessed.