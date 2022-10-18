'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Candiace Dillard-Bassett Slams Gizelle Bryant After Husband Allegation: 'You Are Not a Victim'

Candiace Dillard-Bassett spoke out in husband Chris Bassett’s defense on Monday night after Sunday night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ in which Gizelle accused him of making her ‘uncomfortable’ in a hotel room.

Following Bryant’s allegation that Chris Bassett knowingly asked to talk to her alone in a private suite after filming the RHOP season 6 reunion in 2021, Dillard-Bassett tweeted Monday that, while she supports victims of abuse as well as the #MeToo movement that inspired scores of women to come forward with stories of sexual assault, Bryant’s revelation was a “feral gutter snipe attempt to upend and dismantle these pillars that women have worked so hard to establish.”

“All in the name of…what? All in the name of…entertainment?” Dillard-Bassett wrote. “Where have we landed? How exactly are we here? You are not a victim. What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror. We are all in danger.”

In a follow-up tweet, Dillard-Bassett continued: “When you have to explain to your children why a woman would use a network and a television show to falsely accuse a man of inappropriate behavior, call us. Until then, sit it out. Bets are off.”

On Sunday’s episode, titled “Allegation Nation,” Bryant approached Dillard-Bassett with the information after fellow RHOP star Ashley Darby raised an issue over Bassett previously sending her a DM on Instagram just before 3 a.m.

“If he’s doing things that are making people feel uncomfortable and nobody says anything to him, he’s going to continue to do it,” Bryant said of the conversation in a confessional.

“We were at the reunion, we’re in the hallway, we’re talking, he was like, ‘Hey, can I talk to you in your room?’ and I was like, cool, my glam is in my room,” Bryant said. “I get to my room and my glam is gone. I immediately felt like I don’t want to be in this situation.”

Bryant stressed that Bassett didn’t do or say anything inappropriate, but she was still “100 percent” uncomfortable with the exchange.

“To be honest with you, Candiace, it was very late, it was a long day, I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I can tell you that I don’t ever want to be in a bedroom with a married man” she said. Dillard-Bassett defended her spouse in the moment, telling Bryant that Bassett thinks of the cast “like sisters.”

Dillard-Bassett ended the conversation by breaking the fourth wall and addressing the camera to ask the production staff, “What is happening? What are we doing? What is this?”

She eventually stormed off the set and confronted a producer in the bathroom.

“If it’s going to be about maligning my f—ing husband, you don’t want me here. [Ashley’s husband] Michael Darby is available for that. The ass-grabbing motherf—er that likes to actually make people feel uncomfortable. He’s available for that. Not my husband,” she added, referencing a 2020 episode of the show that suggested Darby touched the butt of a RHOP cameraman, who filed court documents in 2018 alleging that Darby “grabbed and groped” his behind at a baby shower for former cast member Monique Samuels. The case was later dismissed.

I can’t tell a woman how to feel about a man’s presence in her orbit. We are entitled to our feelings and they should never be diminished or questioned. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) October 18, 2022

Where have we landed? How exactly are we here? You are not a victim. What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror. We are all in danger. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) October 18, 2022

When you have to explain to your children why a woman would use a network and a television show to falsely accuse a man of inappropriate behavior, call us. Until then, sit it out. Bets are off. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) October 18, 2022