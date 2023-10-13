The 'Real Housewives of New York City' Reunion Trailer Has Arrived [Video]

The trailer for the “Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 reunion is here and it looks like the new girls are ready to get a few things off their chest.

via Page Six:

The drama begins once Ubah Hassan argues that Brynn Whitfield, who had a troubled upbringing, does not “know how to be loved” in the sneak peek that Bravo released Friday.

“Watch your f–king mouth. I’m not afraid of you. You put people in the hospital, I put people in the funeral home,” Whitfield calmly but firmly replies.

The diss stuns longtime reunion host Andy Cohen, who immediately says, “Ooh.”

The trailer does not reveal why Whitfield and Hassan are feuding.

However, their castmate Sai De Silva teased at Page Six’s live “Virtual Reali-tea” show last month that Hassan was the “catalyst” for her own beef with Whitfield.

“I think what happened is because of Ubah,” she told us.

Prior to the reunion taping, De Silva, 42, and Whitfield, 36, were not on speaking terms because the latter allegedly shared something on camera that the former had told her in confidence, which will play out during Sunday’s season finale.

“We had a bit of tension toward the end of filming, and there were just some things that I kind of told her that I wish she wouldn’t have said,” De Silva told Page Six in August.

Elsewhere in the new teaser, frenemies Jessel Taank and Erin Lichy get into it after the former asks the latter whether she watched the current season with “a f–king blindfold” over her face.

Hassan, 40, continues stirring the pot when Cohen asks her what the difference is between “TV Jenna [Lyons] and real Jenna?”

“TV Jenna is ‘poor-me victim,’ and the real Jenna, it’s powerhouse,” Hassan replies.

The reunion appears to be an extremely emotional one, as Cohen, 55, previously teased that everyone — including him — shed some tears.

Lichy, 36, is the first to get choked up in the trailer when revealing that she “had a rough summer” after comparing “RHONY” to getting “hazed” in a sorority.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe this is happening right now,” Lichy says while starting to cry.

Hassan also sobs in the clip over being “tired of just nobody having my back.”

“Where do you go from here?” Cohen asks the group, and the camera pans to Whitfield, Lichy, De Silva and Hassan all crying.

Lord — everybody’s crying just like they did all season.

Part one of the Season 14 “RHONY” reunion airs Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. ET. Part two airs the following Sunday, Oct. 29.