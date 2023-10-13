Exclusive Clip: OWN's "Rebuilding Black Wall Street" Episode 3

Tulsa’s complex history lays the groundwork for massacre descendant D’Marria Monday to build a haven for recently incarcerated women reintegrating back into society, with the design team adding special touches to the home.

The Tulsa Greenwood District, was better known as Black Wall Street where Black business leaders, homeowners and civic leaders thrived. On May 31, 1921, and into the next day, a mob destroyed that district in what has been called the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery. An estimated 300 people were killed, more than 1,200 homes destroyed, and at least 60 businesses and community buildings burned to the ground.

Today, the Greenwood District is a community rebuilding, a journey of strength and joy examined in this unique uplifting renovation docuseries. Over the course of six episodes, Chestnut and build teams, led by designers Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Two Steps Home), guide viewers through Greenwood’s rich history and the personal journeys of those featured – many of whom are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents. As new businesses and projects progress, viewers will experience the physical and emotional challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future.

The host of “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” Morris Chestnut has enjoyed tremendous critical and commercial success as a film and television star for more than two decades. He is best known for his memorable roles in films such as “Boyz n the Hood” and the commercially and critically acclaimed “The Best Man” and its successful sequel, “The Best Man Holiday.” This year he earned his second NAACP Image Award reprising the role of “Lance Sullivan” in the Peacock limited series, “The Best Man: Final Chapters.” Starring in FOX’s series, “Rosewood” and other credits in his illustrious career resulted in the honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Motion Picture category in 2022.

This series is a joint effort between Warner Bros. Discovery, GroupM Motion Entertainment and Domino’s, a participant in GroupM’s Diverse Voices Accelerator, a positive impact initiative that supports creators, writers, producers and directors from traditionally underrepresented groups in entertainment.

Watch OWN’s “Rebuilding Black Wall Street” Friday October 13 at @9pm ET/PT.