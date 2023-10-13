Khloé Kardashian Says Supporting Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Prepared Her to Help Care For Tristan Thompson’s Brother, Amari

Khloé Kardashian is finding a silver lining in the trauma of her past with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

via: BET

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder opened up on the newfound purpose she has gained from caring for her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who was hospitalized eight years ago. In the episode, she explained how that moment prepared her to help care for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s younger brother Amari, 17, who uses a wheelchair, as reported by PEOPLE.

The brothers briefly stayed at Khloe’s home while Thompson’s was under construction due to weather damage.

“There’s no playbook, there’s no rule book,” she said in a confessional of Amari’s condition. “We don’t know what the hell we’re doing. And I say ‘we’ because I am on all of the medical stuff for Amari.”

Now, Tristan and Amari are settled in the NBA star’s Hidden Hills estate.

In 2015, Odom made headlines after an overdose at a brothel in Las Vegas. Khloé believes that experience equipped her to be the support Tristan and Amari needed following their mom’s sudden death earlier this year.

“I definitely feel overwhelmed, but nothing that I can’t handle. I just want to help in any way that I can help relieve some sort of responsibility to people who are grieving the loss of their mother,” she said in a confessional. “I don’t know if this sounds really dark and I don’t even know if anyone would understand this … but I feel like I’m equipped with the tools because of what I went through with Lamar, who couldn’t walk, who was bedridden, who couldn’t speak for months.”

While talking to Tristan, she added, “With my ex-husband, when he was in his coma, some of the doctors were like, ‘He can’t hear, he’s brain-damaged.’ I would play music that I knew he liked and I would just always talk to him. And then when he was able to talk, he would say, ‘I heard everything you would say, I would try to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘I knew it!’ So who knows how much Amari knows?”

Tristan is thankful Khloé has been in his corner. “After everything happened with my mom, I needed someone who could help me through this, and you answered the call,” he told her during that episode.