'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Trailer Has Arrived [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is back for season 13 and it looks like it’s going to be a tough one for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

From the looks of things, everyone was caught by surprised when Kyle announced their separation.

via ET:

“I had no idea!” Kyle’s longtime bestie, Dorit Kemsley, remarks to her husband, PK, in the trailer. PK then recalls a recent dinner with Mau, where the realtor “never said they were separated.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s housekeeper, Lucy, floats the idea that “somebody’s cheating,” as Sutton Stracke tells Garcelle Beauvais she think’s Kyle’s been lying. She even goes so far to say that Kyle’s “in denial.”

“Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating,” Sutton goes on to share in a confessional. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

That smoke seems to be Morgan Wade, the country singer whom Kyle’s become close pals with over the course of the last year. Both women have denied anything romantic is going on between them, but Kyle’s friends don’t seem convinced.

“Kyle’s not wearing a wedding band,” Sutton observes, as Dorit questions why Kyle would tattoo her initial onto Morgan.

“I’m just glad it’s you that’s out there having an affair,” Mauricio jokes with this estranged wife, before the two sit down with their teary-eyed daughters for what looks to be a tense family meeting about the state of their union.

“Complete strangers are like, ‘You made us believe in true love and now it’s all…'” Kyle cries to Erika Jayne, who cuts her off.

“This is true love,” Erika tells Kyle. “There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else’s opinion can f**k off.”

It’s not all about Kyle, though. Dorit and PK have some marriage trouble of their own, as Dorit continues to navigate life after the October 2021 robbery at their home.

“You don’t understand the severity of the PTSD,” she tells PK, who clarifies that there are some areas he understands, and others he finds “obnoxious.”

Garcelle goes through some at-home drama, too, as her teen sons confront her over her parenting style. Plus, new Housewife Annemarie Wiley makes quite the first impression, getting into it with Crystal.

“You know what else I want from you? I want a thank you,” she tells her new frenemy. “For giving you something to talk about and making your a** relevant.”

“This group wants me to scream all the f**king time!” Crystal later… well, screams. Then, Sutton and Kyle get into it over Kyle’s apparent defense of Crystal in that moment. A carousel of familiar faces also pop up, with Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Kim Richards and Denise Richards all making appearances.

“Did you know that it’s seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?” Erika brings up at one dinner, sparking a new feud with the actress.

“You think I’m not going to go as low as I f**king can?!” Erika later hisses at her former castmate.

“You’re one evil woman,” Denise tells her.

“I am,” Erika replies. This all unfolds as Erika mounts her career comeback with a residency in Las Vegas, a journey marked by self-doubt.

“I want to be back onstage, I want to be making new music,” Erika confides in her team, “but does that translate into people wanting to work with me?”

Viewers will see the ladies jet-set to Spain, Ojai and Las Vegas over the course of the season; The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen also pop in for cameos.

Get into the trailer below. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.