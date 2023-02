Get ready, Beyhive!

According to several sources, the announcement of Beyoncé’s ‘Club Renaissance Stadium Tour’ will be made Wednesday, February 1.

In a now-deleted post via iHeartRadio, the tour will kick off this summer with pre-sale kicking off Monday, February 6.

According to iHeartRadio, the tour will be announced tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/K9i5qne01W — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 31, 2023

Let’s hope Ticketmaster finally got their sh*t together after the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco.