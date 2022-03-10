R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded For 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out As Gay [Photo]

Can we talk for a minute?

via: AceShowbiz

On Tuesday, March 8, the 45-year-old R&B artist took to his Twitter account to respond to a fan’s comment about him possibly being a gay. “My mom keep telling me Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, and Tevin Campbell were gay,” wrote the fan. In response, the singer replied, “Tevin is. [rainbow flag emoji] [smiley face emoji].”

Shortly after, another Twitter user replied to Tevin’s tweet, addressing the new “Don’t Say Gay” bill which recently passed in Florida. The controversial bill forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. “Congratulations on our soon-to-be ban from the state of Florida!” the said person jokingly tweeted, which prompted the singer to respond, “I’ll live.”

Though Tevin later took down his posts, he changed his Twitter bio by adding a rainbow flag. The “I’m Ready” singer then quoted some wise words from Edith Wharton about “spreading light.” He wrote via blue bird app, “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”

Upon learning of the subtle announcement, social media users were quick to praise Tevin for coming out. “Good on you Tevin for finally living your truth,” one person tweeted. “We already knew but you know,” the said person continued, adding some clapping hands emojis.

“Come on Tevin Campbell!!!” another supportive fan exclaimed along with a slew of rainbow flag emojis. A separate person tweeted, “Right!! Tevin Campbell coming out as Gay is like me telling the world I’m back!” Someone else chimed in, “Tevin Campbell is living out loud and proud. Love that for him!” with another saying, “Tevin Campbell came out of the closet, I’m so happy for him [crying emoji].”

Sending Tevin love and light.