Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dead At 28

Ray Lewis III, son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer by the same name, has died.

via: The US Sun

Lewis’ younger brother, Rahsaan, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his brother on Thursday afternoon, according to TMZ.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote.

“A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

Details have yet to be released about the athlete’s cause of death.

RIP.