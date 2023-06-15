Dad at 83! Al Pacino's 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Gives Birth to Actor's Fourth Child

Al Pacino is officially a father at 83.

via: Radar Online

The Godfather actor’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, has given birth, although the sex of the baby is unknown, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The new parents celebrated the arrival of their only child together by stepping out on the town Wednesday.

Pacino and Noor were photographed grabbing dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles and seemed to be in great spirits. The couple matched in all black for the outing, and the actor’s much-younger baby mama sported a flat stomach.

After dinner at the celebrity hotspot, the pair jumped into their SUV and rode off.

While their newborn didn’t appear to be on the date with them, a car seat looked like it was in the backseat of their vehicle. The baby is Noor’s first child but Pacino’s fourth.

The Scarface star has three adult kids — Jennifer, 33, who he shares with his ex Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with National Lampoon’s Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Noor reportedly took issue with Pacino’s ex Lucila Sola during the pregnancy, with insiders claiming she allegedly banned Lucila from visiting the home she shares with the Hollywood actor.

“Over the last few months, Noor’s relationship with Al has become more serious – and it has become increasingly difficult for Lucila to get face time with Al,” the source told Daily Mail. “[Noor] keeps trying to keep Lucila away from Al.”

While Pacino claimed to be “excited” about their baby’s birth, sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that he was secretly freaking out.

“He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition. He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He’s freaked,” an insider spilled.

Rumors swirled that Pacino didn’t believe the baby was his and demanded Noor take a DNA test to prove him wrong — but the star’s inner circle squashed the speculation, calling it “complete and utter bulls—.”

Pacino began dating Noor in April 2022 — and despite claims that she’s a gold digger, RadarOnline.com is told she doesn’t need the actor’s money despite his net worth being valued at $120 million.