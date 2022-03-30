Raven-Symoné Lost 40 Lbs. After She 'Kicked Sugar' with 'Help and Guidance' from Wife Miranda [Video]

Raven-Symoné is opening up about how she lost 40 pounds — and why.

via People:

While on The View Wednesday, the singer and actress, 36, spoke about her health journey.

“What made me want to change was her,” she said, pointing to wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, 34, who was also a guest on the daytime show.

“I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

She added that with Pearman-Maday’s “help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar.”

“I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug,” Symoné continued.

“I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system,” she said, before joking that she also consumed sugar “in fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays!”

Symoné noted that, while she still enjoys cookies, “they are keto-friendly. And I have whole food. And I actually talk to someone here at The View every day about fasting because I’m also an intermittent faster and an extended faster as well.”

After co-host Joy Behar pointed out, “You lost a lot of weight,” Symoné was reluctant at first to share just how much. However, she said, “I’ll tell you the numbers. When I ended this show [in 2016] and I started Raven’s Home, I was 210 lbs. I am now 170.”

She added that she reached the mark with “no exercise.”

Symoné first shared her weight loss journey in May, telling fans she had lost 28 lbs.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she said during an Instagram Live session with Pearman-Maday. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds-down journey.”

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s— ton of weight,” Symoné added.

“You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good,” Pearman-Maday told the Cheetah Girls alum.

We support anyone striving for a healthier lifestyle. Watch the clip below.