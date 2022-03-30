Chris Rock Responds to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap During Boston Comedy Show [Video]

Chris Rock has broken his silence amid the ongoing controversy stemming from Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

During his comedy show in Boston on Wednesday, Chris addressed the incident for the first time.

via CNN:

He was greeted by the audience at Boston’s Wilbur Theater with two back-to-back standing ovations, lasting several minutes.

“Let me be all misty and s***,” Rock said with tears in his eyes, gesturing to the crowd’s warm response.

“How was your weekend?” he quipped, to which the audience responded with laughter.

“I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that,” he said, paused and then continued, “I had written a whole show before this weekend. I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

The comedian, currently on his “Ego Death Tour,” then moved on with his show.

Like Chris Rock’s routine, we should all move on.

Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd Listen to the audio ? pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022