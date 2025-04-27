Rapper Flo Milli Welcomes Her First Baby, a Boy: ‘I Got You Forever’

BY: Walker Published 1 minute ago

Flo Milli is now a mom!

Flo melted the collective hearts of her followers with a picture holding her baby boy sporting a diaper. She also made sure to let her fans know that they need to take their job of protecting their nephew seriously. “Yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew,” Flo wrote.

All of the uncles and aunties flooded Flo Milli’s IG comment section, with congratulatory messages from Latto, Halle Bailey, GloRilla, Rubi Rose and more.

According to Vibe, Flo revealed that the father is rapper G6reddot when she shared photos from her baby shower showing the two together.

Shortly after Flo revealed she had given birth, G6reddot also announced his son’s arrival on Instagram with a carousel of photos featuring the newborn. “Welcome my first born sixx,” he captioned the post. “it’s not easy being a black father in America Dey already counting me out.”

Flo’s followers knew she was going into labor when she posted a photo of a hospital bed on Thursday (April 24,) and captioned it, “yall pray for me.” The “Never Lose Me” rapper received support from J.I.D., Wale, Latto once again and many others in her comments.

Flo Milli confirmed her pregnancy in November when she took to X writing: “Flo mommy s—t … I can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s crazy.”

Weeks prior to her confirmation, pregnancy rumors ran rampant on social media after Flo posted a clip featuring her previewing new music, which saw a man rubbing her baby bump. She pushed back, claiming to be “bloated” at the time.

What’s fitting is that the same song she was teasing when fans first saw her pregnant belly also arrived in full on Friday. “Gripper” features T-Pain and samples the Florida legend’s 2005 anthem “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper).”

