Rapper 6ix9ine Drunkenly Declares 'F—k Brittney Griner' On Controversial Visit To Russia [Video]

It’s another day, another controversy for 6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69. The “GOOBA” rapper, who recently made headlines for getting into a brawl in Dubai, revealed in a video that he had arrived in Moscow, Russia only to cause another controversy.

via: Radar Online

The artist drunkenly slammed the pro athlete shortly after arriving in the country in a video shared to social media.

Dressed casually in black lounge pants, a matching hoodie and a pair of sunglasses, the rapper could be seen mingling in a city square and chatting with fans in the clip. “You know we out here,” he said. “Sh-t is crazy,” he added, before leaning in closer to the camera and inexplicably whispering, “f–k Brittney Griner.”

As the clip made its rounds on the Internet, 6ix9ine refused to back down from his criticism of the embattled sports star.

“I’m not gonna lie I was drunk .. but I stand on that .. I’m in Russia while y’all scared to come here… argue with yourself smd I’m like that,” he wrote on Sunday, September 25. “Just remember I’m still alive while your favorite rapper is dead I’ll be mad too.”

As Radar previously reported, the WNBA pro was arrested and later sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on charges of drug possession and smuggling after being caught with a vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country.

Griner pleaded guilty to the allegations, although she maintained had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to combat her battles with chronic pain and that she had not realized she was doing anything wrong.

“My parents taught me two important things,” Griner explained in her plea on Thursday, July 7. “Take ownership for your responsibilities and work hard for everything that you have,” she said. “That’s why I plead guilty to my charges. I understand the charges against me. I had no intent to break any Russian laws. I want the courts to understand it was an honest mistake.”

Following her sentencing, President Joe Biden made a statement in support of Griner, promising to do what was in his power to have her released.

“Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates,” he said in early August. “My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney … home safely as soon as possible.