Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Rumor Remy Ma Will Replace Angela Yee on ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

Back in August, Angela Yee announced that she would be leaving the long running morning radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

via: Complex

In an interview with TDE signee Doechii on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God denied that Remy Ma will be replacing Angela Yee as one of his co-hosts when she leaves the show.

“So where’s Angela?” Doechii asked. “She’s not here, she’s actually in Chicago,” replied DJ Envy, to which Doechii asked why the long-time co-host is leaving the show. “She got her own show,” both Charlamagne and Envy said.

“Why did she get her own show? What did you guys do?” Doechii asked with a smile. “Nothing!” said Charlamagne. “She got her own show, she comes on right after us [so] it’s like a spin-off.”

That’s when Doechii asked how he feels about the situation as a whole. “I don’t think I’m happy or sad but I do realize that we built something really really really great together,” he said.

Envy added that he’s “sad” about Yee’s departure because of how long they’ve worked together. “I haven’t unpacked it yet, but I don’t—sad isn’t what I feel. But I do feel something,” he said. “I’m happy for her but I’m happy for the culture of radio as well, because I feel her being in the midday brings more personality to radio, and we get the opportunity to bring in some new talent.”

Doechii then said that she heard a rumor that Remy Ma will be filling Yee’s shoes, which the two co-hosts immediately shot it down.

“No, that’s not true,” said Charlamagne. “That’s a random rumor.” The two joked that Doechii could host the show with them, but she admitted she would play her own records.

In a recent interview, Charlamagne said that his current contract with Power 105.1 FM lasts until 2025, so he’ll be sticking around for at least a few more years. He also confirmed that there will be a new co-host joining in the future.

“Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members,” he said. “So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

Yee announced she would be departing The Breakfast Club back in August. She’s set to launch a new show with iHeartRadio before the end of the year.