Rams WR Demarcus Robinson Robbed at Gunpoint, Had $100K in Jewelry Stolen

It ain’t safe in these streets.

via: USA Today

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. The two thieves approached Robinson and pointed a gun at him, demanding that he hand over any valuables.

Robinson complied and had over $100,000 in jewelry stolen from him, including “a pricey watch.” The robbery occurred outside a hotel in Los Angeles just after midnight, and thankfully, Robinson is “doing OK despite the circumstances,” so it doesn’t appear he was harmed.

TMZ Sports added that police are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made as of yet.

Robinson, 29, is in his first season with the Rams after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs before joining the Ravens last year for one season.