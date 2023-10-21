NLE Choppa Reported 'OK' After Mother, Management was Concerned About His Safety

NLE Choppa’s mother was concerned about her son’s safety after she hadn’t heard from him for hours.

On Friday, NLE’s mom, Angela Potts, took to her Instagram account with a post showing several pictures of herself and her son throughout the years while asking fans for help in finding him. According to Potts, Choppa was going to move back to his old neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, to work on a mixtape, and she’s concerned something could have happened to him since he never goes an extended amount of time without speaking to her.

via: Fox 13

Around midnight, she wrote on Facebook “Thank you for the PRAYERS and SUPPORT. Choppa’s ok he just needed a minute, but didn’t communicate it to his love ones. I never intended to scare anyone with my post nor did I expect for people to think he is missing But the frustrations of being the mother of a celebrity can be a bit much and overwhelming at times.”

We are glad everything is okay.