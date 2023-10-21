Something is in the Water: Meryl Streep and Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for 6 Years

Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have been living separate lives for six years.

via: People

On Saturday, PEOPLE confirmed that the three-time Oscar winner, 74, and Gummer, 76, quietly ended the romantic nature of their relationship six years ago.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

Although the pair has not been seen publicly together since the 2018 Oscars, the Only Murders in the Building actress was seen wearing her wedding band as recently as Friday at the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain.

On Sept. 30, she and Gummer celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Gummer, a sculptor from Louisville, Kentucky, met through Streep’s brother in 1978. At the time, she was mourning the death of her boyfriend, fellow actor John Cazale, who died of lung cancer.

Once Streep met Gummer, the two had an instant connection. They married just six months later at her parents’ home.

Throughout the years, neither Streep nor Gummer have said much about their love life, but they have been photographed side-by-side on occasion.

Although Streep began making a name for herself on the big screen, Gummer saw success within the world of art.

As a student at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, he later received an MFA from Yale University, and his work has been featured in exhibitions around the world since the early 1970s.

During a 2002 Vogue interview, Streep gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Gummer.

According to The Devil Wears Prada star, the secret to their longevity was “goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while.”

“There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation,” she continued.

“But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can’t imagine eschewing one for the other.”

Streep and Gummer share four children together: son Henry and daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.