Ramona Singer Cut from BravoCon Amid N-Word Controversy

Ramona Singer has been removed from the BravoCon app schedule just hours after she texted part of the N-word to a reporter.

“The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star was expected to attend this upcoming weekend’s three-day event in Las Vegas, but a source told Page Six she will no longer be attending the festival in light of her actions.

Page Six had reached out to Singer for her reaction to Vanity Fair’s exposé about Bravo, which alleged she had used the N-word in conversation with a black crew member during production of Season 13.

In her response, she attempted to defend herself, but ended up using the slur once again.

“And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…,” she texted a Page Six reporter on Tuesday.

The Vanity Fair feature claimed that Singer’s alleged use of the racial slur became a complaint within Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal.

At the time, Singer denied using the slur and the results from an internal investigation were “inconclusive.”

However, Eboni K. Williams, who was interviewed by Vanity Fair for the same exposé, claimed the 66-year-old reality TV star made other offensive comments in the past.

Williams, who was the first black “Housewife” to appear on “RHONY,” claimed Singer said “most” black people don’t have fathers present in their lives while participating in a training with two racial justice representatives, a publicist from Bravo and a communications expert from NBCUniversal.

“‘What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?’” Singer allegedly asked, according to Williams. “‘Most of them don’t.’”

“RHONY” alum Leah McSweeney, who was also interviewed for the exposé, corroborated Williams’ account.

Singer, however, told Vanity Fair, “The training included ‘open dialogue.’ In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”

These new developments come two years after Page Six exclusively reported that Singer allegedly said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show” in reference to Williams after “RHONY” alum Luann de Lesseps kicked the attorney out of her house while filming Season 13.

Singer, who was a full-time cast member on “RHONY” for the show’s first 13 seasons, denied the claim at the time, telling Page Six, it was a “terrible lie.”

Singer, McSweeney, Williams, de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan were all cut from “RHONY” after Season 13.

The show was later rebooted and Season 14, which aired this year, featured an all-new cast.

Her time at Bravo should swiftly come to an end.