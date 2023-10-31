Ramona Singer Almost Used the N-Word Again While Trying to Explain Her Past Use [Photo]

Ramona Singer tried to clarify her use of the N-word while almost using the slur again.

via Page Six:

In response to Vanity Fair’s exposé about Bravo and her alleged racism — as well as Page Six’s coverage of it — the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum texted this reporter Tuesday afternoon, “And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…”

Bravo didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment, and Singer said she would have a “full statement” for us at a later time.

The Vanity Fair feature, which included interviews with fellow “Housewives” such as Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, alleged Singer had used the N-word in conversation with a black crew member during production of Season 13.

Her alleged use of the racial slur became a complaint within Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal, but Singer denied saying the term and an internal investigation was “inconclusive.”

Williams, who was the first black “Housewife” to appear on the NYC franchise, also claimed in exposé that Singer, 66, had stated that “most” black people don’t have present fathers while participating in a training call with two racial justice representatives as well as a publicist from Bravo and a communications expert from NBCUniversal.

“’What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?’” Singer said, according to Williams. “’Most of them don’t.’”

The network publicist, who is also black, informed Singer that she has a father, but the “Housewife” said she’d read a study that confirmed that most black children do not. McSweeney corroborated Williams’ account, the publication noted.

“The training included ‘open dialogue,’” Singer told Vanity Fair in response to the allegations. “In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”

One thing about racists — they’ll reveal themselves time and time again. Bravo might need to go ahead and cancel that ‘RHUGT: Legacy’ season.