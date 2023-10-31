Eboni Williams Claps Back at Bethenny Frankel's 'Receipts' After Telling Her to 'F*ck' Off [Photos]

Eboni Williams isn’t playing games with Bethenny Frankel.

Earlier this week, Eboni was quoted in Vanity Fair’s “bombshell” exposé on Bravo.

“You think I’m going to let some white girl speak for me with my experience with a multibillion-dollar corporation?” Eboni said in response to being asked if she’d be joining Bethenny’s attempt to unionize reality stars. “F–k Bethenny Frankel,” she added.

Bethenny took to Instagram to respond to Eboni’s sentiments, showing an alleged screenshot in which Eboni thanked Bethenny for using her “platform for tangible change” back in 2020.

It’s 2023.

Eboni then clapped back via Instagram, calling out the outdated message as well as Bethenny herself for ‘thirst trapping on other people’s hardships.’

Take a look:

We imagine this will get uglier before it gets better.