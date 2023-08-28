Racist Dollar General Shooter Legally Obtained Guns Despite Past Involuntary Commitment for Mental Health Exam

The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally.

Mass shooter Ryan Palmeter had a past involuntary commitment for a mental health exam but was still able to legally purchase the guns he used during his racially charged attack at the Jacksonville Dollar General store, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 24-year-old white gunman, who shot dead three Black people, had a rifle bearing swastikas and a handgun, leaving behind a disturbing manifesto for his parents, the police, and the press to read in the wake of his murderous spree.

It was chock-full of a “disgusting ideology of hate,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which described his writings as the “diary of a mad man.”

“He was just completely irrational. But with his irrational thoughts, he knew what he was doing. He was 100 percent lucid,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Before unleashing his hateful rampage on Saturday, Palmeter had been taken to a mental hospital against his will for an initial evaluation for 72 hours in 2017. Because he was not requested to be held past that time frame, he was free to purchase firearms in the future.

Waters confirmed both the rifle and handgun were purchased legally, noting the dealers ? Wild West Guns and Orange Park Gun and Pawn — followed proper procedures.

During the press conference, it was revealed that Palmeter didn’t have a criminal record.

“There was no flag that could have come up to stop him from purchasing those guns,” Waters said. “Therein lies the difficulty, when a person grabs ahold of a gun with hateful intentions it is very difficult to stop that from happening.”

“He had an opportunity to do violence at [Edward Waters University] but he did not. There were people in very close proximity but he did not do anything there. He backed up and left,” Waters said about his actions earlier that day.

Slain Angela Michelle Carr, 52, was targeted in her car at the Dollar General store, and 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre Jr. was killed while trying to flee.

The third victim Jarrald De’Shawn Gallion, 29, was fatally shot as he entered the store’s front door with his girlfriend Elvesha Deloach, who survived the attack without any injuries. Gallion had planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter Je Asia prior to being gunned down.

As we previously reported, Palmeter turned the weapon on himself before he could be captured.

“We must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America,” President Joe Biden shared in a statement after the rampage.