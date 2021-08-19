‘Race Faker’ Rachel Dolezal’s New Side Hustle: OnlyFans [Photo]

She’s dipping her toe into the water of OnlyFans.

via: Daily Beast

Yes, that same Rachel Dolezal who tried to catfish the world as the head of a Washington chapter of the NAACP, claiming she was Black, when in reality she’s a white woman who wears blackface and teases her hair to mimic an Afro to, apparently, look the part. This is the Rachel Dolezal who adopted African-American vernacular to try and make her persona more believable—the same woman who made the word “transracial” a part of our vocabulary.

The former activist posted on her Instagram late Wednesday that she has created and been approved for an OnlyFans account. She promises subscribers at least three posts a week, with bonus content here and there.

“A little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content!” she wrote in announcing her new account.

“I’d still love to teach online courses, but I am still sorting options for that and will decide once I find something viable that I can invest the time into,” Dolezal added. “Would love to revive the 15 college courses I used to teach & add some new ones too!”

She told her followers to “stay tuned.”

The website is known for its sexually explicit content, but Dolezal promises ??fitness videos, “hair-chair” conversations and tutorials, and art discussions—along with “foot pics,” of course. She also said her content would include “posts of me using stuff people buy from my Amazon wishlist (available on my OnlyFans), makeup tutorials, causes I care about,” while teasing “maybe random tasteful other pics.”

Particularly during the global pandemic where job opportunities have been inconsistent and people would prefer to stay safe in the comfort of their homes, a number of users have turned to the website to rake in pretty decent amounts of cash. More than 60,000 creators have already flocked to OnlyFans in an effort to take their employment in their own hands, choosing how much to charge their subscribers and working on their own schedule.

Dolezal says the purpose of the subscription site is to help her with finances: pay bills and take care of her kids. Her channel is set to launch Sept. 1.

With Onlyfans announcing today they are cutting out explicit content, she might want to launch now.