Quinta Brunson Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Abbott Elementary' [Video]

Quinta Brunson is a 2-time Emmy Award-winning actress!

She just took home the second prize of the night for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Quinta was moved to tears by the unexpected win as the legendary Carol Burnett handed her the trophy.

With this win, Quinta became the second Black actress in Emmys history to win Lead in the Comedy category, 42 years after Isabel Sanford won for ‘The Jeffersons.’

See her acceptance speech below.

#AbbottElementary star Quinta Brunson gets emotional after winning the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jBg3oZXrIE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024