BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 1 hour ago

We all benefit from a great laugh from time to time, and what better dopamine hit than a quick scroll through TikTok? LGBTQIA+ comedians are on the rise on social media, and for good reason. They share their experiences, inspire others to be their authentic selves, and educate — all while making you laugh your a** off. Most importantly, they create a safe and supportive space for the community. Read on to learn about five queer comedians who are redefining comedy on TikTok.

1. Rickey Thompson

When it comes to being a comedic genius while serving face and body, Rickey Thompson has this category on lock. With 3.1 million followers on TikTok, his own podcast, and collaborations with major luxury brands like YSL Beauty, Moncler, and Marc Jacobs, Thompson is a true trailblazer. In 2022, he was ranked No. 33 on the inaugural Forbes Top Creators List and made the 30 Under 30 – Social Media list in 2023.

What makes Thompson funny is his energetic rants, impeccable comedic timing, and iconic dance moves. His videos are pure, chaotic entertainment. Starting off as a model, Thompson knows how to serve looks while keeping us entertained, making his content both hilarious and visually captivating.

2. Jade Catta-Preta

Beautiful, smart, and funny: the dream combination for most people, and Jade Catta-Preta fits the bill perfectly. She performs stand-up, but her TikTok skits are equally hilarious. Women in comedy are redefining the genre, and Catta-Preta is at the forefront of this evolution.

3. Jools Lebron

When it comes to being demure and cutesy, Joolie is the originator of the trend. See how we gave this creator her credit while using her phrase? Very modest, very mindful.

Although she had to fight a legal battle after someone trademarked her catchphrase before she had the chance to, Lebron’s comedic impact remains international. What makes the 30-year-old funny is how she highlights that you don’t always need to go overboard in situations that don’t require excessive reactions. Her sarcasm has earned her numerous brand collaborations, proving that her witty humor resonates widely.

4. Darcy and Jer

Darcy Michael and Jeremy Baer have over 3 million fans on TikTok, and for good reason. This Canadian couple creates hilarious and meaningful content, prioritizing mental health awareness and relationships.

They even perform stand-up together, but some of their funniest videos are the ones filmed at home. The couples’ ability to engage their fanbase with relatable content about their everyday lives makes them not just funny but also incredibly endearing.

5. Dandy and Friends

The prim and proper Dandy is not only a comedian but also a social activist! He delivers laughs in glamorous full drag, all while using his platform to educate and empower. His Lavender Society movement is dedicated to helping people embrace their authentic selves without shame. Inspired by his love of Shakespeare and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Dandy’s humor is theatrical and imaginative, making his approach to comedy uniquely brilliant.

LGBTQIA+ comedians aren’t just making us laugh on TikTok; they’re creating spaces where authenticity, inclusivity, and pure joy thrive. With their humor, these creators shake up societal norms and lift up their communities. In addition, they prove that laughter isn’t just fun but a powerful tool to connect and be unapologetically yourself.

