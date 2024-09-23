BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 hours ago

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to make us laugh again — one last time. The comedian and former talk show host has announced her upcoming comedy special, “Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval,” which will premiere globally on Netflix on Sept. 24.

This special marks her second stand-up special with the streaming giant, following her hit 2018 special “Relatable.” Not only is DeGeneres returning to the stage for her final comedy special, but she’s also kicking off a multi-city stand-up tour starting on June 19 in San Diego. Fans can expect a blend of her signature wit and candid reflections as she bids farewell to her legendary career.

‘For Your Approval’ Is the Comedian’s First Project Since ‘The Ellen DeGeneres’ Show’ Ended

This Ellen DeGeneres comedy special is her first major project since she wrapped up her daytime talk show in 2022. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ended after 19 seasons, closing a major chapter in her career. During her final episodes, DeGeneres reflected on the challenges and joys of running one of the most iconic television shows.

Business Insider reported that in 2020, former and current employees claimed that the beloved talk show host mistreated employees and created a toxic work environment for the show. Shortly after, celebrities would begin detailing their own experiences with DeGeneres—good and bad.

For instance, Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson expressed the comedian was putting on a “facade,” while stars like Katy Perry defended her. Ultimately, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” could not recover from the multiple scandal allegations.

However, after years of guest interviews, celebrity games, and memorable moments, she hinted at wanting to return to stand-up — and now, she’s delivering. This special serves as a significant reentry into the comedy world, with the actress reminding us why she became a beloved figure in the first place.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Comedy Special Won’t Hold Back

In “Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval,” the comedian is expected to dive deep into her career highs and lows, including some of the more difficult moments since her talk show ended. According to Variety, DeGeneres will touch on her experience of being “kicked out of show business,” referring to the controversy surrounding her show’s final years and the allegations that tarnished her long-standing image as the “queen of nice.”

The highly anticipated Ellen DeGeneres comedy special, “For Your Approval,” is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 24. This special gives Ellen a platform to connect with fans in a new way as she steps back on our televisions. Fans can stream the special globally.

Along with her Netflix special, DeGeneres is giving us “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up’ Tour!” It’s a multi-city stand-up tour that allows audiences to catch her live before she steps back from the limelight for good. Whether you’re streaming from home, catching her on tour, or both, it will be an emotional yet hilarious farewell from one of comedy’s brightest stars.

Get ready for laughter, tears, and Ellen’s take on her long, storied career — all with her signature humor intact.

