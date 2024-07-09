Ellen DeGeneres Says She's 'Done' After Netflix Special | lovebscott.com

The former daytime talk show host got candid about life since ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show during her standup set in Santa Rosa, Calif., on July 1.

When one fan asked if they could look forward to seeing her on Broadway or the big screen in the near future, Ellen was quick to set the record straight.

“Um, no,” she said, according to SFGATE. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

But the comedian is grateful for the time she’s spending on the stage in the meantime.

“Thank you for still caring!” Ellen said. “Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens.”

She added, “Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

Making a guess that next she’ll be “kicked out for being old,” Ellen joked, “Old, gay and mean—the triple crown.”

The 66-year-old also reflected on how her feelings about fame have changed, explaining, “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

“I am many things,” Ellen continued, per SFGATE, “but I am not mean.”

Ellen has kept a low profile over the past few years, though she recently spoke on her “cancellation” in Hollywood and the reputation she had behind the scenes versus on TV.

“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” she told Rolling Stone in April. “I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps?”

Ellen has had a great career — it’s time for her to step back and enjoy her days.