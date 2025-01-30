Ken Flores, Stand-up Comedian and Creator of LatinXL Show, Dead at 28

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Ken Flores, a beloved stand-up comedian who helped create the LatinXL comedy show, has died. He was 28.

His family shared the news on his Instagram account Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Advertisement

Originally from Chicago, the comedian born Kenyi Flores quickly became a beloved figure in L.A. stand-up, where he found a second home among the city’s various comedy clubs including Hollywood‘s Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, The Haha and Hollywood Improv. He also toured and befriended seasoned stand-up veterans like Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, and Felipe Esparza. Flores was also a vital part of the next wave of standout Latin comedians and was scheduled to embark on a national tour with comedy stars Ralph Barbosa and close friend Rene Vaca.

“We were gonna break seven figures [with the income from this tour], we were gonna be millionaires together, it was gonna special,” Vaca told The Times. “Hopefully we can still do it in honor of him and give all the money to his family or something. The timing is so messed up because we just found out the news about the tour the day before and then this happens.”

Vaca, who is a regular headliner at Hollywood’s Laugh Factory for his monthly show Leg Day, is still scheduled to perform Wednesday night at 10 p.m. in honor of Flores.

Tributes to Flores poured in Wednesday as news of his death spread throughout the L.A. comedy community.

Advertisement

Hearing about the news Wednesday while on a USO comedy tour in Japan, Koy told The Times he was “crushed.” He sent several screenshots of his encouraging Instagram messages to Flores, pushing him to keep pursing his comedy dream. “I been saying it before I met you…you’re a beast. Now go kill ‘em.”

“I would always check on him, I truly loved this guy,” Koy said. “I literally posted about a pic of his tour schedule a couple days before he passed. It’s all so crazy.”

In a statement to The Times, Iglesias said, “I feel honored to have spent time with Ken. Of course he was hilarious but above all he was kind, respectful and fun to be around. He will be missed.”

via: LA Times

Advertisement

TMZ reports, Flores suffered cardiac arrest in his residence Tuesday afternoon. We’re told someone at the scene called 911 and administered CPR until paramedics arrived … but KF was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.