The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Messages for Lilibet on Her First Birthday [Photos]

The royal family is wishing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet a “very happy” first birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter celebrated her 1st birthday Saturday in her dad’s native country.

Several of her royal family members took to social media to wish the infant a happy birthday.

“?Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!” Lili’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth shared on her official social media account.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! ?”

Lilibet’s grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tweeted: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! ?”

The former military pilot, 37, and the “Suits” alum, 40, have been in England since Tuesday to help ring in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The visit marked the first time the toddler met the monarch, 96, since her July 2021 birth.

Harry and Markle have lived in California since early 2020, the same year they stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members. They made their exit official in February 2021.

While the duke returned to England in April 2021 for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, he left his wife, daughter and their son, Archie, now 3, at home.

Harry similarly traveled solo in July 2021 when he headed to Kensington Palace to help estranged brother Prince William unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

When the Invictus Games creator flew over the pond for a third time this April for the annual multi-sport event, however, Markle joined him. The couple stopped by Windsor Castle to see the Queen and Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, before heading to the Netherlands.

As for their first trip overseas as a family of four, Harry and Markle have notably taken a back seat amid the Jubilee celebration.

The pair and their children did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen, Charles, 73, William, 39, and other royal family members Thursday.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance … will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” read a palace statement ahead of the event.

Lilibet is named after her great-grandmother, who is celebrating 70 years of service this week. (The matriarch’s family nickname is Lilibet.)

Page Six was told last year that Harry and Markle spoke with the Queen before choosing the moniker.

The duo have maintained their daughter’s privacy while raising her in their Montecito, Calif., home. In fact, Harry and Markle waited six months to give the first glimpse of Lilibet on their Christmas card.

The couple sweetly wrote in the caption of the December 2021 family portrait that the toddler made them a complete “family.”