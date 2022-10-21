Quavo and Takeoff on What It Would Take to Get Migos to Reassemble for ‘Verzuz’ [Photo + Video]

A week after drawing criticism for posting an interview with Kanye West in which West shared some offensive and derogatory views, Drink Champs looks like it could bounce back with its next episode, judging from a preview the show’s social accounts posted today. The guests this week are more conventional but have also had their fair share of controversy over the past few months. Fortunately, for Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, the controversy stems from their music and not from reprehensible politics.

via: Complex

When asked if they faced any adversity going from a three-man group to a duo, Quavo maintained it was easy to adapt because Migos came together when Offset was in jail.

“Not really, because that’s how we started,” Quavo said at the 14:30 mark. “He was locked up when we came in. We kept his name alive, and just made sure we let the people know there were three [Migos].

Later in the interview, N.O.R.E. asked Quavo and Takeoff about a possible future reunion with Offset. “We can’t do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz? No? That’s not gonna happen?” N.O.R.E. asked.

Takeoff replied, “If the check right.”

Elsewhere in their conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Quavo and Takeoff were asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, the latter of whom shares two children with Offset.

After some awkward laughter, followed by a moment of silence, Quavo responded, “I’ll say Nicki.”

Takeoff added “I was going to say the same thing.”

During a recent appearance on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, the two were asked about where things stand with regards to “more Migos,” including a potential fourth Culture entry.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo said, adding, “Sometimes, when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”

Meanwhile, while speaking with Complex’s Jordan Rose this month, Quavo and Takeoff explained what their fans should look for when it comes to Unc & Phew music.

“We just want them to know that we’re consistent individually, as a duo, and as a group,” Quavo shared. “People always ask for the [Migos] altogether. A lot of people love that, but at the same time, even when we would go off and do our own features and other things, it’s always successful. We’re just learning from each of our lives. Like I said, it was always just about the three of us and living fast and going crazy, now it’s just about giving them the origins and legacy and what we have done. People can get lost sometimes, so we have to let them know that we started this and [that] we’re still here.”