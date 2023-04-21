Quavo Appears To Shade Offset For Getting Takeoff Tattoo [Photos]

Quavo hasn’t been seeing eye to eye with Offset for some time, and his latest post has fans speculating that he decided to take a public shot at his TakeOff tribute tattoo.

via: Rap-Up

While fans hoped that Takeoff’s death would bring the remaining Migos back together, the two still seem to be on the outs. On Thursday, there was another sign that their relationship remains fractured when Quavo appeared to throw shade at Offset, who recently got a tattoo of Takeoff on his back.

Huncho shared a series of photos of himself on top of a jet alongside a cryptic caption.

“Rocket Power It’s In You Not On You! #RocketPower,” he wrote.

Quavo’s caption may be a reference to Offset’s new Takeoff tattoo, which features a portrait of his late cousin and covers his entire back. Earlier this month, Quavo announced that his upcoming album Rocket Power would serve as a tribute to Takeoff.

The shade wasn’t lost on fans. “That’s definitely a shot to offset,” wrote one, while another told Quavo, “Disappointing and unnecessary caption unc.”

The Migos members had been on the outs before Takeoff’s death. In February, they reportedly got into a physical fight backstage at the Grammys right before Quavo took the stage to perform a tribute to Takeoff as part of the “In Memoriam” segment.

Offset’s relationship with Quality Control also remains in crisis. He took to Twitter to call out his former label amid his ongoing lawsuit. In a series of since-deleted tweets, he claimed that QC was preventing him from releasing solo music.

“Never thought life be this fu**ed up #LLTake. I can’t drop music also,” he tweeted. “Black ppl holding black ppl back.”