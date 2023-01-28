Protests Seen in Chicago, NYC; More Expected Nationwide After Release of Tyre Nichols Video in Memphis [Video]

Protests across the country have erupted in the hours since the Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.

via: USA Today

Protests erupted in Memphis and cities across the country Friday and more demonstrations were planned for the weekend as the nation reacted to brutal footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police.

Demonstrators plan to rally in New York City, Memphis and Baltimore, among other cities on Saturday.

Amid freezing temperatures Friday night, more than 100 protesters shut down an interstate bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas in Memphis. Some chanted “killer cops have got to go.”

Protesters locked arms and chanted “we ready, we ready, we ready for y’all,” as they marched from the bridge and toward downtown. Onlookers cheered from their balconies.

“When is accountability really going to be set forth?” said activist LJ Abraham.

Protests were planned from coast-to-coast this weekend after law enforcement officials in Memphis released disturbing video in the fatal police beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

The video of the killing, which involved five Black officers, shows Nichols being tased, belted with a baton, repeatedly kicked in the face and brutalized despite seeming to put up no resistance.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN Friday that the video shows “acts that defy humanity.”

"You put on a uniform, and what you think they are brothers? No, they are the slave patrol." – Chivona Newsome speaking at Union Square protest in New York City Following release of #TyreeNichols #TyreNichols tapes Video by Ken Lopez (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0GoHyj) pic.twitter.com/2SAdiEt18w — Oliya Scootercaster ?? (@ScooterCasterNY) January 28, 2023

Los Angeles: Far-left rioters attacked an LAPD vehicle at their direct action for #TyreNichols. pic.twitter.com/KL4qdCSJCt — Andy Ngô ???? (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2023

Statement from DA Gascón on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis: pic.twitter.com/bgTUqBSSQp — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) January 28, 2023