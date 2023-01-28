After Coming Out As Non-Binary, Sam Smith Was Verbally Abused In Public And Even Spat On, They Say [Video]

Sam Smith has seen massive success both nationally and internationally over the past ten years of their career. Most recently, with the release of their single “Unholy,” Smith became the first publicly non-binary solo artist with a No. 1 song. But with success comes more visibility — visibility invites unwarranted attacks from trolls.

via: People

Smith opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement.

“In my personal life, there’s not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way,” Smith, 30, told the host. “My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin, but I wear what I want to wear.”

They continued, “Since changing my pronouns, it felt like a coming home. I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school. Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”

The singer-songwriter then said that their only struggles have been in their public life and career.

“The amount of hate and s—tyness that came my way was just exhausting. And it was really hard and it’s not like, this isn’t me sitting at home Googling my name… It was in the f—ing news. It was hard not to look.”

Smith admitted that they “can control” not Googling themself and “reading comments” — but there’s more to it.

“What people don’t realize with trans non-binary people in the U.K. is it’s happening in the street. I’m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have. So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street,” they said.

Smith continued, “Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy. what I find hard about it is it’s like, if that’s happening to me and I’m famous, I’m a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids are feeling? And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting and especially in England.”

Watch the full interview below.