Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Investigation: Report [Video]

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation after he allegedly yanked a woman’s phone out of her hand and tossed it when she refused to stop filming him.

via: Daily Beast

In the video the rapper notices he is being followed by paparazzi after leaving his daughter North’s basketball game. He confronts one woman, although it is unclear if she was a pap or simply a fan. “You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” he told her. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” After the woman said she could film him because he is “a celebrity,” Ye allegedly reached into her car, grabbed her phone and threw it. TMZ reported that police were called to the scene at 4:30 p.m. and the woman was later seen leaving the sheriff’s department. TMZ reported that West was named as a suspect in the battery investigation shortly afterwards.